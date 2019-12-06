Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Proximity Bluetooth Watch
$100 $595
free shipping

That's $75 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay.
  • A 2-year Official Watch Deals warranty applies.
Features
  • water resistance to 328 feet
  • stainless steel band
  • 46mm case
  • analog display
  • quartz movement
  • available with silver band and black dial
  • Model: BZ1000-54E
