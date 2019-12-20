Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 38 mins ago
Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones
$199 $349
free shipping

That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
  • available in Black or Silver
  • volume-optimized EQ
  • Bluetooth NFC pairing (aided by voice prompts)
  • noise-rejecting dual-microphone
  • Model: QC35
