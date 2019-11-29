Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
$118
free shipping

That's $22 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Add to cart to get this price.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Up to 9 hours of battery life per full charge
  • Adjustable secure-fit earhooks
  • Sweat- and water-resistant
  • Charging case eartips with four size options
  • Model: MV6Y2LL/A
All Deals Headphones eBay Beats by Dr. Dre
