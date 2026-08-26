This refurbished 2017 iPad Pro comes with 256GB of storage, well above the base configuration for this model, plus a bundled case, charger, and screen protector. At $185, it's $615 off and a solid deal. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 256GB of internal storage
- 10.5" Retina display
- Powered by the Apple A10X chip
- Wi-Fi only connectivity
- Four-speaker audio system
- Bundle includes case, charger, and screen protector
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Best Buy is offering savings on select iPad models, including the 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip and 128GB of storage at $399, down from $449. Save at least $20 and up to $400 on a range of models. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes multiple iPad models such as the iPad A16 and iPad Air
- Storage options ranging from 128GB up to 1TB
- Wi-Fi and unlocked cellular versions available
- Multiple colors and screen sizes to choose from
- Both new and open-box condition options offered
This refurbished iPad Air 2 comes bundled with a case, tempered glass screen protector, and charger at $95, down from $299. It includes a 90-day warranty and ships free. Buy Now at dailysteals
- 9.7" IPS LCD retina display with 2048 x 1536 resolution
- Tri-core Apple A8X CPU with M8 chip
- Updated to run iOS 15
- Touch Fingerprint ID for secure unlocking
- Available with Wi-Fi only or 4G unlocked connectivity
- Includes tempered glass, case, and charger
We've pictured the 128GB Apple iPad Pro 12.9" bundle, with a refurbished model, for $365 ($434 off). It features a 12.9" Retina Display with 2732 x 2048 resolution and 264 pixels per inch, along with 128GB of storage for apps, photos, and videos. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Apple® iPad Pro 12.9-Inch Bundle with Retina Display (128GB)
- Tempered Glass (preinstalled)
- 128GB of storage
- UL Certified Wall Adapter
- Lightning Cable
- Available in Gold, Silver, or Space Gray
- Black Snap-on Plastic Case
At eBay, get this refurb Apple iPad 10.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet (2022) for $265. It's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $84. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 10.9" IPS display with 2360 x 1640 resolution
- Apple A14 Bionic processor
- 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage
- WiFi connectivity with USB-C charging port
UntilGone offers the Apple iPad (5th Gen), 32GB, Wi-Fi only, MP2F2LL/A, refurbished, and priced at $87. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. It features a 9.7" Retina display, an Apple A9 processor, and 2GB of RAM for everyday use. Free shipping applies. A 90-day UntilGone warranty applies. Shipping is free. Buy Now at UntilGone
- includes MFi-certified Lightning cable and generic charger
- Model: MP2F2LL/A
Sign In or Register