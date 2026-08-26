This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished MacBook Air with the M3 chip is $629.99, down from the $899 comparable value listed on the page. It comes with 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage, along with up to 18 hours of battery life. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). A 90-day warranty is included. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Apple M3 chip with 8-core CPU and integrated graphics
- 16GB of memory and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.6" Liquid Retina display with 2560 x 1664 resolution
- Up to 18 hours of battery life
- Two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3
- Geek Squad Certified Refurbished with included warranty
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Best Buy has discounted a range of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, with savings from $100 to $500 off the regular price. A 15" MacBook Air with an M5 chip and 512GB of storage is $1,399, down from $1,499, while a 16" MacBook Pro with an M5 Max chip, 48GB of memory, and 2TB of storage is $4,499, down from $4,999. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Deal ends September 15. Shop Now at Best Buy
- MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models included
- Screen sizes ranging from 13" to 16"
- Configurations with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips
- Memory options up to 48GB and storage up to 2TB SSD
- Savings of $100 to $500 off select models
This 15.3" MacBook Air with the new M5 chip is $200 off at B&H Photo Video, bringing it to $1,499. That's the lowest price we could find. This model comes with 24GB of RAM. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 24GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD storage
- 15.3" Liquid Retina display with 2880 x 1864 resolution
- 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports and MagSafe 3 charging
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
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