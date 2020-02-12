Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb Acer Nitro 5 9th-Gen i5 17.3" Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD, 4GB GPU
$559 $880
free shipping

That's $191 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day Acer warranty is provided.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: AN517-51-56YW
