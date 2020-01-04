Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer Aspire E Kaby Lake i3 16" 1080p Laptop
$280 $380
free shipping

That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find for this refurb by $30. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay
  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 6GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: E5-576-392H
