This REDTIGER F7N Touch dashcam is $50 off, bringing a 4K front camera and 1080p rear camera down to $120. It includes a 128GB memory card, built-in GPS, and 5GHz Wi-Fi for faster footage transfers to a smartphone. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K front camera with 170° wide-angle view
- 1080p rear camera with 140° wide-angle view
- Built-in GPS and 5GHz Wi-Fi with 20MB/s transfer speed
- Voice control and touchscreen operation
- Includes a 128GB memory card for loop recording
- Built-in G-sensor for automatic collision detection
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At Amazon, get the Cobra Discreet SC120 QHD 1440p Dash Cam for $60. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It records in QHD 1440P resolution and includes a 16 GB SD card, night vision, and built-in WiFi for sharing footage without removing the device from your car. Buy Now at Amazon
- Records in QHD 1440P video resolution
- Built-in Wi-Fi for storing, editing, and sharing footage
- Night vision for low-light recording
- 140-degree field of view
- Includes a 16 GB SD card, car mount, and quick guide
Three-channel dash cams cover front, rear, and cabin simultaneously, which makes them useful for rideshare drivers, parents with teen drivers, or anyone who wants a full record of what's happening inside and outside the vehicle. At $55, that's $85 off the $140 list price via coupon code "YH23HLE3 ". Deal ends August 20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K UHD three-channel front, rear, and cabin recording
- 5.8GHz WiFi 6 for rapid data transfer
- 24-hour parking monitor with G-Sensor collision detection
- IR night vision for clear cabin monitoring
- Plug-and-play installation for sedans and SUVs
This Vantrue E360 dash cam drops to $99.99, down from $359.99 at Walmart. You'd pay $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 5.2K resolution with 360° panoramic view
- Dual STARVIS 2 image sensors w/ HDR for better low-light footage
- 8 infrared lights for night vision on front and inside cameras
- 5GHz WiFi and built-in GPS
- 1.54" IPS touchscreen with voice control support
- 24/7 buffered parking mode with 10-second pre-recording
Handy for drivers who want video evidence from both directions in case of an accident or insurance dispute, and at $40, it's $26 off the $66 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K front and 1080p rear recording
- Wi-Fi 6 app-based video transfer
- 24-hour parking surveillance
- G-Sensor collision footage protection
- Real-time voice status notifications
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