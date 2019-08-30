New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Razor RipStik Electric Caster Board
$40 $199
free shipping

Walmart offers the Razor RipStik Electric Caster Board in Black/Blue or Red for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most vendors charge at least $75. (For further reference, we saw it for $10 less in our May mention.) Buy Now

Features
  • 10 mph max speed
  • 40 minutes of run-time per charge
  • in-wheel hub motor
  • 22V lithium-ion rechargeable battery
  • Model: 15155043
