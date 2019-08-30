Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Razor RipStik Electric Caster Board in Black/Blue or Red for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most vendors charge at least $75. (For further reference, we saw it for $10 less in our May mention.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hot Wheels Track Trucks in various styles for $1.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Parrot Airborne Night MiniDrone in SWAT Black for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is $20 less than we could find for a new model. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Rowood via Amazon offers its RoWood Magic Crash 3D Puzzle in four styles (Waterwheel Coaster pictured) with prices starting at $39.99. Coupon code "31LFY1QF" drops the starting price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, at least $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
