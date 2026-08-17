This Razer BlackWidow V4 X Minecraft Edition keyboard drops to $64.99 when you apply promo code "WOOTGAMING". (It drops to $59.99 for new customers.) That's the best deal we could find by $3, although most stores charge $85 or more. The keyboard features green mechanical clicky switches, six dedicated macro keys, and per-key Chroma RGB lighting. Prime members get free shipping. Coupon ends August 24. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company