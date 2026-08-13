The Patagonia jacket sale at REI features 86 discounted styles for men, women, and kids. Become an REI Co-op Member through September 7 to earn a $30 single-use promo card. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, but select items also feature free store pickup at local storefronts within two hours if they are currently in stock. The vast majority of the jackets included in this sale meet strict environmental and ethical standards, with nearly all items designated as Fair Trade and made from recycled materials. Shop Now at REI