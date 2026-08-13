This REI Co-op Stuff Travel Waist Pack is $11.83, down from $24.95. It packs into its own small pouch and weighs just 3.4 oz., with an adjustable waistbelt that fits from XS up to 4XL/4X. Shipping is free over $60, or pickup is free and available depending on your location (members get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Can be worn as a waist pack or as a crossbody sling
- Adjustable waistbelt fits from XS up to 4XL/4X
- Made with recycled ripstop nylon and a PFAS-free water-repellent finish
- Includes a main compartment plus an interior and an exterior zippered pocket
- Packs into its own 6.5" x 3.75" pouch
- Weighs 3.4 oz. with 1.5-liter capacity
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Published 58 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Osprey offers its Osprey Arcane Duffel Pack for $42. Most merchants charge at least $80 more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Osprey
- 30L capacity with over-the-shoulder or backpack-style carry
Woot offers Prime members the High Sierra Loop Backpack for $21.99 for a $14 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This TELLUMO insulated lunch bag runs $6.88 at Amazon. It features a leakproof, insulated lining designed to keep food at temperature during travel, work, or beach trips. Buy Now at Amazon
- Insulated construction for keeping food hot or cold
- Leakproof lining for easy cleaning
- Large main compartment for lunch and snacks
- Portable design for travel, work, or the beach
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
These KEEN Whyser slip-on shoes are $40 at REI. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Shipping is free with $60, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at REI
- Slip-on design for easy on-and-off wear
- Breathable mesh linings
- Removable dual-density foam insoles with arch support
- Compression-molded foam midsoles for cushioning
- Nonmarking rubber outsoles with multidirectional lug pattern
- Contains recycled PET plastic
The Patagonia jacket sale at REI features 86 discounted styles for men, women, and kids. Become an REI Co-op Member through September 7 to earn a $30 single-use promo card. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, but select items also feature free store pickup at local storefronts within two hours if they are currently in stock. The vast majority of the jackets included in this sale meet strict environmental and ethical standards, with nearly all items designated as Fair Trade and made from recycled materials. Shop Now at REI
- Men's Windshadow Insulated Jacket now $99.83, down from $349
- Women's Sindit Down Hoody now $123.83, down from $249
- Women's Downdrift Parka now $198.83, down from $399
- Women's R1 Pullover Hoody now $88.83, down from $179
- Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka now $348.83, down from $699
- Includes insulated, waterproof, fleece, snow, rain, and packable styles for men, women, and kids
REI has discounted dozens of Brooks running shoes and socks, with savings reaching 50% off on select styles. While several of the prices listed may be matched elsewhere, REI has the largest sizing selection we could find. The sale spans men's and women's road-running shoes, trail-running shoes, and socks. Shop Now at REI
- Includes men's and women's road-running and trail-running shoes
- Discounts range up to 50% off original prices
- Prices start around $12 for Brooks socks
- Running shoe styles include Ghost, Glycerin, Adrenaline, and Hyperion lines
- Some styles offer wide width options
- Several styles marked as Top Rated by customer reviews
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