REI offers its REI Co-op Men's Campwell Fleece Pullover in two colors in size 3XL only for $29.83. That's a $60 savings. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
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REI offers its REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Fleece Jacket in Cascade Leaf Midnight Navy for $19.83 for a $50 savings. It's available in sizes from S to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
The Irish Store's Summer Sale covers up to 50% off sweaters, jewelry, home decor, and gifts. Aran sweaters for men and women start around $72, while Belleek mug sets drop to $29.95 from $71.95. The sale spans hundreds of products, including Celtic jewelry like the Silver Connemara Marble Claddagh Ring, now $51.95 down from $99.95. Shop Now at The Irish Store
- Aran sweaters for men and women from $71.95
- Celtic jewelry including Claddagh rings and Trinity Knot earrings
- Belleek mugs and Irish home decor pieces
- Wool throws, blankets, and scarves
- Traditional flat caps and newsboy caps
Most stores charge $89. The fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester and is Fair Trade Certified, meaning workers who made it earned a premium for their labor. This item is discontinued, so sizes are limited. Buy Now at REI
- Made from 100% recycled polyester microdenier fleece
- Anti-pilling finish on both sides of the fabric
- Raglan sleeves for a relaxed fit
- Marsupial pass-through pocket for hand warmth and storage
- Made in a Fair Trade Certified factory
- Weighs 8.8 oz.
Winter is coming. This Jos. A. Bank Tailored Fit Tech Flannel Vest is $14.99, down from $69. Free standard shipping applies on orders over $50. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Jos. A. Bank
- Tailored fit design
- Flannel fabric construction
- Available in Small, Medium, Large, and X Large
- Silver Grey color option
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
These KEEN Whyser slip-on shoes are $40 at REI. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Shipping is free with $60, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at REI
- Slip-on design for easy on-and-off wear
- Breathable mesh linings
- Removable dual-density foam insoles with arch support
- Compression-molded foam midsoles for cushioning
- Nonmarking rubber outsoles with multidirectional lug pattern
- Contains recycled PET plastic
The Patagonia jacket sale at REI features 86 discounted styles for men, women, and kids. Become an REI Co-op Member through September 7 to earn a $30 single-use promo card. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, but select items also feature free store pickup at local storefronts within two hours if they are currently in stock. The vast majority of the jackets included in this sale meet strict environmental and ethical standards, with nearly all items designated as Fair Trade and made from recycled materials. Shop Now at REI
- Men's Windshadow Insulated Jacket now $99.83, down from $349
- Women's Sindit Down Hoody now $123.83, down from $249
- Women's Downdrift Parka now $198.83, down from $399
- Women's R1 Pullover Hoody now $88.83, down from $179
- Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka now $348.83, down from $699
- Includes insulated, waterproof, fleece, snow, rain, and packable styles for men, women, and kids
REI has discounted dozens of Brooks running shoes and socks, with savings reaching 50% off on select styles. While several of the prices listed may be matched elsewhere, REI has the largest sizing selection we could find. The sale spans men's and women's road-running shoes, trail-running shoes, and socks. Shop Now at REI
- Includes men's and women's road-running and trail-running shoes
- Discounts range up to 50% off original prices
- Prices start around $12 for Brooks socks
- Running shoe styles include Ghost, Glycerin, Adrenaline, and Hyperion lines
- Some styles offer wide width options
- Several styles marked as Top Rated by customer reviews
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