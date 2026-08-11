The Irish Store's Summer Sale covers up to 50% off sweaters, jewelry, home decor, and gifts. Aran sweaters for men and women start around $72, while Belleek mug sets drop to $29.95 from $71.95. The sale spans hundreds of products, including Celtic jewelry like the Silver Connemara Marble Claddagh Ring, now $51.95 down from $99.95. Shop Now at The Irish Store
- Aran sweaters for men and women from $71.95
- Celtic jewelry including Claddagh rings and Trinity Knot earrings
- Belleek mugs and Irish home decor pieces
- Wool throws, blankets, and scarves
- Traditional flat caps and newsboy caps
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REI offers its REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Fleece Jacket in Cascade Leaf Midnight Navy for $19.83 for a $50 savings. It's available in sizes from S to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
Most stores charge $89. The fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester and is Fair Trade Certified, meaning workers who made it earned a premium for their labor. This item is discontinued, so sizes are limited. Buy Now at REI
- Made from 100% recycled polyester microdenier fleece
- Anti-pilling finish on both sides of the fabric
- Raglan sleeves for a relaxed fit
- Marsupial pass-through pocket for hand warmth and storage
- Made in a Fair Trade Certified factory
- Weighs 8.8 oz.
Winter is coming. This Jos. A. Bank Tailored Fit Tech Flannel Vest is $14.99, down from $69. Free standard shipping applies on orders over $50. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Jos. A. Bank
- Tailored fit design
- Flannel fabric construction
- Available in Small, Medium, Large, and X Large
- Silver Grey color option
Banana Republic Factory offers the Banana Republic Factory Men's Cloud Soft Sweater in several colors for an in-cart price of $14.98. That's a $70 savings. Shipping is free over $50 for rewards members (it's free to join). Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
The Irish Store takes 20% off its Sheep Collection with coupon code "SHEEP20". The sale includes Aran sweaters, scarves, hats, throws, slippers, home décor, and more. Shipping varies. Sale ends July 20. Shop Now at The Irish Store
- Coupon code: "SHEEP20"
- Women's, men's, and kids' sheep sweaters
- Sheep scarves, hats, and slippers
- Throws, baby blankets, and home décor
- Irish-made gifts and accessories
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