The Irish Store's Summer Sale covers up to 50% off sweaters, jewelry, home decor, and gifts. Aran sweaters for men and women start around $72, while Belleek mug sets drop to $29.95 from $71.95. The sale spans hundreds of products, including Celtic jewelry like the Silver Connemara Marble Claddagh Ring, now $51.95 down from $99.95. Shop Now at The Irish Store