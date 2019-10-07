Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 8" 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G Android Tablet in Blue or White for $54.95 with free shipping. That's about $50 off and the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
$10 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $95 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more.
Update: Prices now start at $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a wide variety of home, garden, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $197.
Update: The price has increased to $249.99. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $530 off list and tied as the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $21, although we saw it for $10 less last November. Buy Now at Walmart
