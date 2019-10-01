New
Walmart · 31 mins ago
RCA 60" 4K LED UHD TV
$320 $700
free shipping

That's a $10 drop from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTU6050
