Walmart · 43 mins ago
$20 $41
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Pure Garden Rolling Garden Work Scooter for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- 300-lb. capacity
- 12x16" tool tray
- Model: W150154
Details
Ends Today
Home Depot · 10 hrs ago
DeWalt 40V Lithium-Ion Pole Hedge Trimmer
$199 $395
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot offers the DeWalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion Pole Hedge Trimmer for $199 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now
Features
- extends up to 70"
- 22" dual sheer blade
- articulating head with eight locking positions
- up to 90 minutes' runtime
Amazon · 37 mins ago
Mosfiata 14-Piece Garden Tool Set
$17 $35
free shipping
Mosfiata Home via Amazon offers the Mosfiata 14-Piece Garden Tool Set for $34.99. Coupon code "7ZQ4T79P" drops the price to $17.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of rust-resistant stainless steel
- carrying case
Walmart · 1 day ago
Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool)
$37
free shipping
Walmart offers the Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool) for $37 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Tips
- A battery is not included
- Amazon matches this deal
Features
- 12" cutting width
- automatic line feed system
- Model: 2100302
Ends Today
Home Depot · 6 hrs ago
Sun Joe 1/2" x 50ft Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose
$27 $44
pickup at Home Depot
Today only, Home Depot offers the Sun Joe 1/2" x 50-Foot Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose for $26.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $4, although most sellers charge $35 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Walmart · 2 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pure Garden Interlocking Floor Tiles 6-Pack
$13 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Pure Garden Interlocking Floor Tiles 6-Pack in Terracotta for $13.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and is the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Features
- each plastic tile measures 11.5" x 11.5" x 0.5"
- openwork pattern to provide water drainage
