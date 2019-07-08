New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Pure Garden Rolling Garden Work Scooter
$20 $41
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Pure Garden Rolling Garden Work Scooter for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
  • 300-lb. capacity
  • 12x16" tool tray
  • Model: W150154
