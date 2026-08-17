Sail aboard Enchanted Princess roundtrip from Civitavecchia, the port for Rome, on a 7-night Mediterranean and Adriatic cruise departing June 19, 2027. The itinerary visits Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik, and Naples, with additional scenic cruising in Kotor. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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