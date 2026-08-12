PrettyLittleThing's women's sale spans dresses, denim, tops, activewear, and outerwear, with petite, plus size, and curve fits included. Discounts run as high as 84% off, such as a disc trim triangle bikini top down to $6 from $37. Maxi dresses make up a large share of the sale, ranging from casual crochet knit styles under $15 to sequin and lace styles over $70. Sale ends August 16. Shop Now at PrettyLittleThing
- Covers dresses, tops, denim, activewear, and swimwear
- Includes petite, plus size, and curve fits
- Maxi, midi, and mini dress styles included
- Coats, jackets, and two-piece sets included
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Expires 8/16/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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