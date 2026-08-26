As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Powersmart 3600-Watt Portable Inverter Generator for $365. That's a savings of $335 and $35 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3600 starting watts and 3200 running watts
- Includes a 120V 30A RV-ready outlet, two 120V 20A outlets, a 12V DC outlet, and two USB ports
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Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop this Pulsar generator to $218.96. That's $163 under the cost of a factory-sealed unit. Shipping is free. A 60-day VIP Outlet warranty applies. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 2,300 peak watts and 1,800 running watts of power
At Best Buy, get the PowerSmart 3600W Portable Gas Generator for $350. That's a savings of $250. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3,600W rated and 4,400W peak power
- 1.7-gallon fuel tank
eBay has Pulsar generators marked up to 40% off, with certified refurbished models like the Pulsar PG1202SA 1200W generator priced at $174.75. Shoppers needing more power can find dual fuel options like the Pulsar PG15KVTWB 15,000W generator, which runs on gas or propane, for $2,739.92. Each model includes a 1- or 2-year Allstate warranty. Buy Now at eBay
Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Contixo BK12 Retro Pendulum Clock 751-Piece Building Set for $20. That's the best price we could find by $15. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.)Buy Now at Best Buy
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