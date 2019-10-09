New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Power Wheels Wild Thing
$199 $299
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • dual joysticks control steering in forward and reverse and 360 spinning
  • 5 mph maximum speed
  • 4 parent-controlled speed settings are located under the seat
  • designed for kids up to 100-lbs.
  • Model: FNK90
