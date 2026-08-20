Target has select Post-it sticky notes on sale, with basic 3" x 3" pads starting at $0.89 and Super Sticky 3-packs at $1.89, down from $2.39. The lineup includes several Super Sticky color collections like Energy Boost, Summer Joy, and Miami. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. The sale runs through September 19. Shop Now at Target
- Includes basic 3" x 3" sticky notes with 90 sheets per pad
- Super Sticky notes available in 3-packs with 45 sheets per pad
- Multiple color and design collections including Energy Boost, Summer Joy, and Miami
- Uncoated paper with adhesive glue binding on Super Sticky styles
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Expires 9/20/2026
Published 41 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This 12-pack of uniball Zento Gel Pens is at a good price today at Amazon, selling for just $10.91. You'd pay around $7 at most local stores for a 4-pack, so you're saving around $10 on this box. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. The set includes a quick-drying, smudge-resistant ink designed to prevent bleed-through on everyday paper. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 retractable gel pens with black ink
- 0.7mm medium point tip
- Quick-drying ink helps prevent smudging
- Soft grip made with 75% recycled material
- No bleed-through on notebooks or planners
- Muted barrel colors
At Amazon, get the Bostitch Office Portable Electric Stapler for $13. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It handles up to 20 sheets at once and can run on an AC adapter or 4 AA batteries for cordless use. Buy Now at Amazon
This 12-pack of Sharpie S-Gel pens is $4 off the regular price at Amazon. The pens feature a no-smear, no-bleed gel ink and a contoured rubber grip for comfort. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12-count pack of black gel ink pens
- Medium point, 0.7mm line size
- Retractable design with contoured rubber grip
- No smear, no bleed ink technology
Get supplies from as low as 25 cents, laptops from $229.99, headphones from $9.99, and more. Get 25% off lunch bags and reusable water bottles when you buy any backpack via promo code "87140". Plus, shop at your local store to get a Sharpie S-Gel Pen 2-Pack for free with any purchase while supplies last. Easy Rewards members get additional discounts. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Staples
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
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