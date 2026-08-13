At Amazon, get this Portable Pocket Travel Fan for $9.89 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the lowest price Amazon has charged for this pocket fan. It packs 100 speed settings, a built-in cooling plate, and an LED battery display into a pocket-sized design that also works as a desktop or neck fan. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 5.1" x 1.9" x 1.6" and weighs 7 oz.
- 100 adjustable fan speeds controlled by a joystick
- Built-in cooling plate for instant chill on wrists or neck
- LED display shows battery level and current speed
- 180-degree adjustable head works as handheld, desktop, or neck fan
- Includes a neck strap and runs on a rechargeable battery
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Published 12 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Osprey offers its Osprey Arcane Duffel Pack for $42. Most merchants charge at least $80 more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Osprey
- 30L capacity with over-the-shoulder or backpack-style carry
Woot offers Prime members the High Sierra Loop Backpack for $21.99 for a $14 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This TELLUMO insulated lunch bag runs $6.88 at Amazon. It features a leakproof, insulated lining designed to keep food at temperature during travel, work, or beach trips. Buy Now at Amazon
- Insulated construction for keeping food hot or cold
- Leakproof lining for easy cleaning
- Large main compartment for lunch and snacks
- Portable design for travel, work, or the beach
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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