B&H Photo Video · 36 mins ago
Polaroid 50" 4K HDR UHD Smart TV
$250 $400
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • A close price: P.C. Richard & Son charge $7 more
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps (Netflix, YouTube, Vudu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 50T7U
