Walmart offers the Playmobil Pharaoh's Pyramid for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most charge closer to $80. Buy Now
- 120 pieces
- 3 figures
- tomb
- mummy
- 2 skeletons
- treasures
- spiders
- fire pots
- hieroglyphics
- Model: 5386
Published 50 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon offers the Playmobil NHL Take Along Arena for $32.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- 3 figures
- arena structure
- goal net
- side bench
- railings
- First Aid kit
- play strategies
- jersey numbers
- hockey sticks, pucks, dumbbells, and other hockey accessories
- Model: 9293
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Inflatable Dinosaur Water Play Center for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $34.07. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- measures 95" x 75" x 43"
- 178-lb. capacity
- palm tree sprayer, waterfall, six balls
- Model: 57444EP
Amazon offers Prime members the Paw Patrol Rescue Racer Rocky's Monster Truck for $6.83 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- It's temporarily out of stock, however it can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available
- It features working wheels
- Model: 20087758
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $12.38. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our October mention for the best price per-shirt we've seen for this style and $4 less than you'd pay for a 7-pack from Hanes direct. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
