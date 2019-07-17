New
Playmobil Pharaoh's Pyramid
$30 $7,662
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Playmobil Pharaoh's Pyramid for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most charge closer to $80. Buy Now

Features
  • 120 pieces
  • 3 figures
  • tomb
  • mummy
  • 2 skeletons
  • treasures
  • spiders
  • fire pots
  • hieroglyphics
  • Model: 5386
Details
