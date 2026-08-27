Anyone who wants documented proof after a fender bender will appreciate the 4K front and rear coverage, and with a 128GB card thrown in you won't need to buy separate storage right away. Amazon has it for $110, an $80 (42%) markdown from the $190 list price. Apply coupon code "5IQJMXYY" to save. Deal ends September 8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual-channel native 4K UHD HDR recording
- Integrated GPS and high-speed WiFi 6 connectivity
- Full-color starlight night vision sensors
- Hands-free smart AI voice control
- 24-hour parking surveillance with collision detection
At Amazon, get the Cobra Discreet SC120 QHD 1440p Dash Cam for $60. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It records in QHD 1440P resolution and includes a 16 GB SD card, night vision, and built-in WiFi for sharing footage without removing the device from your car. Buy Now at Amazon
- Records in QHD 1440P video resolution
- Built-in Wi-Fi for storing, editing, and sharing footage
- Night vision for low-light recording
- 140-degree field of view
- Includes a 16 GB SD card, car mount, and quick guide
This Vantrue E360 dash cam drops to $99.99, down from $359.99 at Walmart. You'd pay $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 5.2K resolution with 360° panoramic view
- Dual STARVIS 2 image sensors w/ HDR for better low-light footage
- 8 infrared lights for night vision on front and inside cameras
- 5GHz WiFi and built-in GPS
- 1.54" IPS touchscreen with voice control support
- 24/7 buffered parking mode with 10-second pre-recording
A 4-channel dash cam records front, rear, and both sides of your vehicle simultaneously, which makes it worth considering for rideshare drivers, fleet vehicles, or anyone who wants full 360° coverage. Apply coupon code "JY3UDCHM" for a savings of $86. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 adjustable lenses
- 128GB eMMC storage
- front dash cam of 2.5K and additional channels at 1K
- left and right cabin cameras each feature 6 built-in IR LEDs
- Model: M660
At Woot, get this Jzones 4K 3-Channel Dash Cam for $75. It's the best deal we could find by $104. It records from three cameras at once, front, rear, and cabin, giving nearly full coverage around the vehicle. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Records 4K front video plus 1080p rear and cabin video at the same time
- 155° front, 130° rear, and wide-angle cabin lenses for near 360° coverage
- STARVIS 2 sensor w/ HDR for improved night vision recording
- Includes a 64GB microSD card for immediate use
- Built-in GPS tracks route, speed, and location data
- WiFi 6 lets you preview and transfer video to a phone app without cables
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Update: The price has changed to $2.90 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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