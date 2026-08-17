Patagonia's sale covers hundreds of styles for men, women, and kids, including jackets, vests, packs, and base layers. The Nano Puff Jacket drops to $159.99 for both men's and women's versions, while the Terravia Mini Hip Pack falls to $22.99. Packs and bags see some of the steeper discounts, with the Black Hole Pack 25L cut to $107.99 from $155. Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Jackets, vests, and pullovers for men and women
- Packs and bags including hip packs, wheeled duffels, and daypacks
- Base layers and midweight tops in moisture-wicking fabrics
- Kids' and baby styles included in the sale
- Discounts range up to 41% off select styles
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
At eBay, get this adidas Men's Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Jacket for $14. It's the best deal we've seen for this adidas track jacket. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
Patagonia's down insulation sale covers 12 men's jackets and vests, with prices starting at $113.99 for the Down Sweater Vest. Several pieces are half off their regular price, including the waterproof, GORE-TEX Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99, down from $649. The lineup ranges from packable down sweaters to the versatile Tres 3-in-1 Parka. We've pictured the Patagonia Men's Reversible Down Better Sweater for $173.99 ($174 savings). Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Down Sweater vests and jackets starting at $113.99
- Reversible down vest and Better Sweater options included
- GORE-TEX waterproof Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99
- Styles include windproof, packable, and water-resistant options
- Tres 3-in-1 Parka marked down to $348.99
Patagonia's sale covers hundreds of styles across men's, women's, and kids' clothing, plus packs and travel gear. The Men's Nano Puff Jacket drops to $159.99 from $229, while the Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt is half off at $98.99. Discounts throughout the sale range up to 52% off. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Jackets, vests, and pullovers for men, women, and kids
- Includes insulated styles like the Nano Puff and Better Sweater lines
- Packs, duffels, and wheelie luggage included in the sale
- Discounts range up to 50% off select styles
- Covers 821 items across apparel and gear categories
Patagonia's sale covers men's, women's, and kids' clothing along with packs and travel gear, with discounts reaching up to 50% off across most items. Some pieces, like the Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt and the Unity Fitz Uprisal Hoody, are marked down as much as 50%. Popular styles such as the Nano Puff Jacket and Better Sweater Jacket are also included at reduced prices. Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Jackets, vests, and fleece for men and women
- Rain shells and insulated puffer styles included
- Packs, duffels, and travel bags marked down
- Kids' and baby styles included
- Discounts of up to 50% off on select items
This Patagonia Responsibili-Tee is $26.99, down from $55. It's made from a 50/50 blend of recycled cotton and recycled polyester and produced in a Fair Trade Certified factory. Buy Now at Patagonia
- Made from a 50/50 blend of recycled cotton and recycled polyester jersey fabric
- Screen-printed Shop Sticker graphic inspired by vintage outdoor gear stickers
- Long-sleeved pocket tee design
- Made in a Fair Trade Certified factory
- Available in color Black w/Basin Green
Sign In or Register