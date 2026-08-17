Woot's Pantry & Baking Essentials sale covers a wide mix of grocery items, from cooking staples like olive oil and pasta sauce to snacks, baking mixes, and vitamin supplements. Prince Federico Pignatelli Della Leonesa Olive Oil is $39.99, down from a $99 reference price, while Sri Lanka Sourced Ceylon Cinnamon runs $12.99 against a $39.99 reference price. The sale spans hundreds of items across food, baking, and health categories, with many products also marked sold out. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company