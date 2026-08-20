Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Waterproof Pouch 2-Pack for $9.97. That's a $4 savings. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
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Published 17 min ago
Verified 15 min ago
At $9.99, this camping stove has reached Amazon's lowest-ever price. It comes with a carry case, butane adapter tips, and two emergency blankets included. It folds down for compact storage and runs on butane canisters, which the listing notes are lighter than propane models. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Boils 34 oz. of water in 3 to 5 minutes
- Runs on butane gas canisters with piezo ignition and knob flame control
- Stainless steel construction, folds down for compact storage
- Includes a carry case, butane adapter tips, and 2 emergency blankets
- Measures 2.8"L x 3.5"W x 3.2"H
- Maximum output of 13,000 BTUs
Amazon offers the Plano Waterproof Stowaway for $5.86. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay a few bucks more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Update: The price has changed to $4.69 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get these Half Finger Anti-Slip Gloves for $4.60. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Kijaro Cross Air Chair in three colors for $19.98. That's a $40 savings and its best-ever price. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
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