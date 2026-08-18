This Ozark Trail water bottle is $8.44 at Walmart for a $5 savings. It's available in several colors. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
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Published 31 min ago
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At $9.99, this camping stove has reached Amazon's lowest-ever price. It comes with a carry case, butane adapter tips, and two emergency blankets included. It folds down for compact storage and runs on butane canisters, which the listing notes are lighter than propane models. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Boils 34 oz. of water in 3 to 5 minutes
- Runs on butane gas canisters with piezo ignition and knob flame control
- Stainless steel construction, folds down for compact storage
- Includes a carry case, butane adapter tips, and 2 emergency blankets
- Measures 2.8"L x 3.5"W x 3.2"H
- Maximum output of 13,000 BTUs
Amazon offers the Plano Waterproof Stowaway for $5.86. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay a few bucks more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get these Half Finger Anti-Slip Gloves for $4.60. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's Fishing SZN sale covers a wide range of fishing gear, from ice fishing rods to casting and spinning combos by brands like Ugly Stik, Dobyns, and KastKing. A Dobyns Josh Jones Hyperlite rod drops to $90, down from $270, while fishing apparel from Field & Stream and HUK is also discounted, including hats and hoodies starting around $13. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Fishing rods, combos, and reels from brands like Ugly Stik, Dobyns, Zebco, and KastKing
- Ice fishing rods and combos included in the lineup
- Fishing apparel from Field & Stream and HUK, including shirts, hoodies, and hats
- Discounts range from about 5% to 73% off reference prices
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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