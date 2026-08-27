Skips the annoying part of plugging in your phone every drive by converting wired CarPlay or Android Auto to wireless, which suits anyone with an older car that only supports the wired version. At $36, that's $9 off the $45 list price via coupon code "PA8T38WE". Deal ends October 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- Compatible with most 2016 plus vehicles
- Automatic reconnection upon vehicle start
This wireless CarPlay adapter is $9.99, down from $23.99 at Walmart. It plugs into a car's existing wired CarPlay port and lets iPhone users go wireless without repeated pairing after the initial setup. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Otherwise, shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- Converts a wired Apple CarPlay connection to wireless
- Auto-reconnects via Bluetooth/WiFi each time the vehicle starts
- Works with USB-A and USB-C car ports
- Compatible with iPhone 6 or later running iOS 10 or newer
- Requires a vehicle with factory-installed wired CarPlay
- Supports wireless firmware updates for continued compatibility
This Pioneer receiver is $469.99 at Best Buy. It's the best price we found by $60. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.8" capacitive touchscreen display with adjustable brightness and dimmer
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto support
- Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for cable-free smartphone connections
- Built-in HD Radio tuner and SiriusXM-ready
- Backup camera input with adjustable parking guide lines
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa through the Vozsis app
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Update: The price has changed to $2.90 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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