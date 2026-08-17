eBay offers the open-box Wyze video doorbell for $20.24 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8". That's a $3 drop from last week and the best price we've seen. Shipping is free. A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
At Amazon, get this 3K 5MP Window Camera for $28. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this model. It comes with two mounts, a flat one for first-floor windows and a 20° tilt mount for second-floor installation, so one camera can cover multiple angles without extra hardware. It also includes free 7-day cloud storage alongside local microSD recording. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3K, 5MP resolution with color night vision up to 33 feet
- Includes two mounts, a flat mount and a 20° tilt mount for first- or second-floor windows
- Tool-free, drill-free magnetic installation on glass surfaces
- Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity
- AI human and vehicle detection with push notifications
- 24/7 continuous recording w/ free 7-day cloud storage and microSD card support up to 512GB
Today only, this Chamberlain myQ indoor security camera is $9.99, down from $26.33 at Home Depot. We did see it for slightly less in March, but this is still a great deal. It records 1080p video with a 130-degree wide-angle view and sends real-time alerts when it detects movement inside your home. Buy Now at Home Depot
- night vision
- two-way audio
- motion detection
- smartphone control
- 130° wide-angle camera
Tractor Supply discounts a selection of Winchester gun safes by up to $300 off list. Prices start at $449.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid hefty shipping fees for such items. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Save up to $300 on select Winchester safes
- 20-, 26-, and 48-long gun capacity models
- Electronic lock design
- Up to 45-minute fire rating
- Save 20% on select Hornady accessories with safe purchase
Best Buy's smart home security sale covers video doorbells and security cameras from brands like Ring and Blink. A Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Security Cam is down to $34.99 from $59.99, while the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) with 4K video drops to $199.99 from $249.99. The sale spans battery and wired doorbells as well as indoor and outdoor cameras across a range of prices. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Ring, Blink, Yale, and Swann security devices included
- Video doorbells with 2K and 4K resolution options
- Indoor and outdoor security cameras with night vision
- Some models include two-way talk and pan-tilt coverage
- Battery-powered and wired installation options available
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
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