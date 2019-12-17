Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 29 mins ago
Open-Box LG HBS-1125 Platinum + Bluetooth Wireless Headset
$69
free shipping

That's $131 under the lowest price we could find for a new in-box unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by grabwirelessusa via eBay
  • It's basically new but the packaging may be unsealed.
Features
  • Compatible with Google Assistant
  • Dual microphones
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: HBS-1125
Comments
