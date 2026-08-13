Woot's Mattress Mania sale covers a wide range of mattresses, box springs, and toppers from brands like UNZIPE, inight, CorePillow, Mutesleep, Zinus, and Novilla. A Zinus 9" metal smart box spring in king size is $49.99, down from $290, and full and queen hybrid mattresses from brands like CorePillow and inight start around $199.99. The sale spans nearly every mattress size and firmness level, from twin toppers to king-size hybrids. This deal ends August 27. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company