Amazon offers the Olight imini 2 Rechargeable Mini Flashlight for $13.99. That's a $10 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 57 min ago
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Home Depot offers the Husky LED Rechargeable Detachable Tripod Work Light for $19.88. That's a $5 savings. Choose pickup to avoid the $2.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 800-lumen LED output
- 360° horizontal and 180° vertical adjustment
- USB-C rechargeable with battery level indicator
- Detachable head with magnetic base
- Telescoping tripod
At Amazon, get this Olight Oclip Pro Rechargeable EDC Clip-on Flashlight for $24. It's the best deal we've seen for this flashlight. It packs three light modes, a 500-lumen floodlight, a spotlight reaching 120 meters, and a red light, into a clip-on design that weighs under 2 oz. Magnetic and lanyard attachment options add flexibility beyond a standard pocket flashlight. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500-lumen floodlight, spotlight with 120-meter range, and 40-lumen red light in one unit
- Weighs 1.87 oz. and measures 2.2" long
- Clips, hangs via lanyard hole, or attaches magnetically
- USB-C rechargeable built-in lithium polymer battery
- Water-resistant, durable aluminum construction
Handy for glove-box or emergency-kit use since it's rechargeable rather than battery-dependent. Apply coupon code "MKCFBKP9" for a total savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20-hour battery life with LCD power display
- USB-C fast charging with power bank functionality
- Five lighting modes with adjustable zoom focus
- Durable aircraft-grade aluminum shockproof housing
Garage or workshop spaces with dim overhead lighting benefit most from this hexagon panel setup, since the 11-grid LED design spreads light across a wider area than a standard fixture. Apply coupon code "JOMGG46G" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- 30000LM output at 6500K for crisp illumination
- 70% more energy efficient than traditional bulbs
- Secure buckle-style connections for stable grid assembly
- Plug-and-play design for effortless installation
- Durable PC construction ensures complete insulation and safety
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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