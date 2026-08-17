Old Navy's Women's T-Shirt Sale sale discounts women's styles up to 60% off, with tees like the Oversized EveryWear Tunic T-Shirt down to $7.99 from $19.99. The sale spans women's, men's, girls', boys', toddler, and baby departments, with some items marked as 2-days-only deals. Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Includes women's tops such as tunic T-shirts and scoop-neck styles
- Best seller tags on select T-shirts
- Prices starting around $6.79 on select items
- Covers women, men, girls, boys, toddlers, and baby departments
- Includes a 2-day-only deal window on select styles
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Expires 8/19/2026
Published 1 min ago
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While supplies last, Old Navy's clearance sale covers over 2,300 styles for women, men, and kids, with markdowns of up to 85% off. Prices start around $3, but stock can go quickly. Prices are as marked and aren't eligible for most extra discounts. Encore members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Men's Canvas Barn Jacket for $14 ($56 off)
- Women's SoComfy Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for $14 ($31 off)
- Girls' High-Waisted Pull-On Super Wide-Leg Cargo Jeans for $9 ($21 off)
- Toddler Short-Sleeve Unisex Graphic T-Shirt for $2 ($8 off)
Old Navy's Men's T-Shirt sale discounts t-shirts by 60%, with graphic, crew-neck, and V-neck styles priced as low as $5.99. The sale spans 137 items across men's styles, making it easy to stock up on basics at once. Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Crew-neck and V-neck t-shirt styles
- Graphic and striped t-shirt designs
- Soft-washed fabric options available
- Styles for men in the family lineup
- Prices starting at $5.99
Old Navy's T-Shirt Sale discounts t-shirts for men, women, and kids by 60%, with crew-neck and graphic styles, and prices start from $3.99. Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Old Navy
- T-shirts for men, women, and kids starting at $3.99
- Includes crew-neck, V-neck, and graphic styles
- Discounts of 60% off original prices
- Deal covers 434 items across the family clothing lineup
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