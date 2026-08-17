Old Navy's Men's T-Shirt sale discounts t-shirts by 60%, with graphic, crew-neck, and V-neck styles priced as low as $5.99. The sale spans 137 items across men's styles, making it easy to stock up on basics at once. Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Crew-neck and V-neck t-shirt styles
- Graphic and striped t-shirt designs
- Soft-washed fabric options available
- Styles for men in the family lineup
- Prices starting at $5.99
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Expires 8/19/2026
Published 6 min ago
A lightweight button-up in cotton linen blend works well as a warm-weather layer whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMX10" for a savings of $76. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 55% linen and 45% cotton
- Features a classic button-up front closure
- Includes a single chest pocket design
- Provides a lightweight and breathable texture
- Designed with a standard point collar
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
Each of the T-shirts in this section are priced at $15, but you can add three or more to your cart to drop them to $6 each. Shipping is free for Prime members. Sale ends August 18. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
While supplies last, Old Navy's clearance sale covers over 2,300 styles for women, men, and kids, with markdowns of up to 85% off. Prices start around $3, but stock can go quickly. Prices are as marked and aren't eligible for most extra discounts. Encore members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Men's Canvas Barn Jacket for $14 ($56 off)
- Women's SoComfy Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for $14 ($31 off)
- Girls' High-Waisted Pull-On Super Wide-Leg Cargo Jeans for $9 ($21 off)
- Toddler Short-Sleeve Unisex Graphic T-Shirt for $2 ($8 off)
Old Navy's Women's T-Shirt Sale sale discounts women's styles up to 60% off, with tees like the Oversized EveryWear Tunic T-Shirt down to $7.99 from $19.99. The sale spans women's, men's, girls', boys', toddler, and baby departments, with some items marked as 2-days-only deals. Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Includes women's tops such as tunic T-shirts and scoop-neck styles
- Best seller tags on select T-shirts
- Prices starting around $6.79 on select items
- Covers women, men, girls, boys, toddlers, and baby departments
- Includes a 2-day-only deal window on select styles
Old Navy's T-Shirt Sale discounts t-shirts for men, women, and kids by 60%, with crew-neck and graphic styles, and prices start from $3.99. Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Old Navy
- T-shirts for men, women, and kids starting at $3.99
- Includes crew-neck, V-neck, and graphic styles
- Discounts of 60% off original prices
- Deal covers 434 items across the family clothing lineup
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