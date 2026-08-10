At Amazon, get this OTU Men's Lightweight Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket for $20. That's the lowest price Amazon has charged for this jacket and a great deal for a men's waterproof jacket in general. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
Patagonia's down insulation sale covers 12 men's jackets and vests, with prices starting at $113.99 for the Down Sweater Vest. Several pieces are half off their regular price, including the waterproof, GORE-TEX Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99, down from $649. The lineup ranges from packable down sweaters to the versatile Tres 3-in-1 Parka. We've pictured the Patagonia Men's Reversible Down Better Sweater for $173.99 ($174 savings). Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Down Sweater vests and jackets starting at $113.99
- Reversible down vest and Better Sweater options included
- GORE-TEX waterproof Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99
- Styles include windproof, packable, and water-resistant options
- Tres 3-in-1 Parka marked down to $348.99
The Patagonia jacket sale at REI features 86 discounted styles for men, women, and kids. Become an REI Co-op Member through September 7 to earn a $30 single-use promo card. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, but select items also feature free store pickup at local storefronts within two hours if they are currently in stock. The vast majority of the jackets included in this sale meet strict environmental and ethical standards, with nearly all items designated as Fair Trade and made from recycled materials. Shop Now at REI
- Men's Windshadow Insulated Jacket now $99.83, down from $349
- Women's Sindit Down Hoody now $123.83, down from $249
- Women's Downdrift Parka now $198.83, down from $399
- Women's R1 Pullover Hoody now $88.83, down from $179
- Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka now $348.83, down from $699
- Includes insulated, waterproof, fleece, snow, rain, and packable styles for men, women, and kids
If you wear a large size in outerwear, you can get a great deal on this REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket. It's down to just $29.83 in Large in Night Cove (pictured) or 2XL and 3XL in Terra Red. It's a 71% drop from its normal price of $100. Shipping is free over $60, or pickup is free and available depending on your location (members get free shipping outright). This 2.5-layer shell is windproof up to 60 mph and fully seam-sealed for waterproof protection, and it packs into its own pocket for easy carrying at just 11.3-oz. Buy Now at REI
- 2.5-layer recycled ripstop nylon shell with a waterproof, breathable membrane
- Fully sealed seams and a PFAS-free water repellent finish
- Windproof up to 60 mph
- Pit zips for extra ventilation
- Adjustable hood, cuffs, and hem drawcord
- Packs away into its own pocket and weighs 11.3 oz.
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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