Discover luxury eyewear from the world’s leading designers at OTTICA. Shop authentic eyeglasses and sunglasses from Gucci, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Oliver Peoples, and more, paired with precision-crafted prescription lenses. Choose from single-vision and progressive options, plus premium coatings and enhancements tailored to your vision, now with 50% off prescription lenses and upgrades.
Shop Now at OTTICA
- 60 day home try-on
- Free shipping and returns
- 100% money-back guarantee
Ashford takes an extra 20% off prescription-ready eyeglasses with promo code "DNPE20". The collection includes more than 2,700 frames for men, women, and unisex styles, with brands including Tiffany & Co., Dita, Bugatti, Valentino, Tom Ford, Michael Kors, and Alexander McQueen. Many frames are already heavily marked down, including select Bugatti eyeglasses at up to 84% off and Dita styles at more than 70% off, before the extra coupon. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Ashford
- Includes frames from Tiffany & Co., Dita, Bugatti, and Valentino
- Frame shapes include rectangular, cat-eye, and square styles
- Available in men's, women's, and unisex fits
- Compatible with prescription lenses
- Over 2,700 eyeglass styles available
Designed for close-up detail work like jewelry inspection, reading fine print, or hobbyist crafts, this wearable hands-free magnifier includes two 10X lenses and built-in lighting so you can work without holding anything. Apply coupon code "UE8HB69P" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Wear it or handhold it for hands-free close work
- 5X main lens plus 10X detail lens for small text
- 30 adjustable LEDs with three light modes reduce eye strain
- USB-C rechargeable battery charges in 1 hour
- Includes pocket magnifiers with protective sheaths for portability
- Model: 5156
Walgreens is offering 20% off all contact lenses with promo code "DEAL20", including brands like Acuvue, Acuvue Oasys, and Air Optix. The discount applies to ship-to-home orders only and requires a valid prescription, though it excludes contact lens solutions and accessories. Free shipping applies. Coupon ends December 31. Shop Now at Walgreens
- Discount applies to contact lenses only, not solutions or accessories
- Includes brands such as Acuvue, Acuvue Oasys, and Air Optix
- Valid prescription required for purchase
- Ship to Home orders only