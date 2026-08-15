Clip the 30% off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save to get this 7.7-oz. jar of Nutella for just $2.23. It's a good deal as you'd pay a buck more than this at local stores like Walmart and Target. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7.7 oz. jar of hazelnut spread with cocoa
- Made with roasted hazelnuts and cocoa
- Contains milk and tree nuts
- Kosher certified
- 200 calories per 200-serving
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Published 41 min ago
Verified 20 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Woot's Grocery and Household Everything Sale covers a wide mix of personal care, beauty, and health essentials, with discounts running up to 54% off. Deals include Banana Boat Sport SPF 30 Sunscreen for $0.99 and Tide Pods 112-count tubs for $18.99, spanning everything from skincare to household cleaning supplies. The sale runs across dozens of brands like Dove, Neutrogena, CeraVe, and L'Oreal Paris. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Personal care items including deodorant, toothpaste, and mouthwash
- Skincare and haircare products from brands like CeraVe, Dove, and Neutrogena
- Vitamins and supplements such as NOW Foods Vitamin D3 and multivitamins
- Sunscreen options including Banana Boat and Neutrogena SPF formulas
- First aid and hygiene supplies like bandages, gloves, and hand sanitizer
Costco members can use promo code "SUMMERSAMEDAY26" for $10 off same day delivery orders of $35 or more. Alcohol and prescription copays are excluded. The offer is limited to one redemption per membership. Delivery is free on orders of $35 or more. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
At Amazon, add three of these soda 12-packs to your cart to drop the price to $16 automatically at checkout. It's a very strong deal for this quantity. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the French's 6-oz. Original Crispy Fried Onions for just $1, its best-ever price. You'd pay over $4 at Walmart. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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