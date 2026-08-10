Spend 6 nights exploring Greece on this guided vacation from Athens, with hotel stays in Athens, Nauplia, Olympia, and Delphi. Visit the Acropolis, Corinth Canal, Mycenae, Epidaurus, Olympia, Arachova, and Delphi, with guided sightseeing and cultural experiences along the way. Travel is available on select October through December 2026 dates. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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