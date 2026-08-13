This Nike Sportswear Club Fleece hoodie is $34.48 with promo code "DAYONE". That's the lowest price we found by $18. It's available at this price in select colors (Black/Black/White pictured). Shipping is free for Nike members on orders of $50 or more. Offer ends August 15. Buy Now at Nike
REI offers its REI Co-op Men's Trailmade Insulated Hoodie for $29.83. That's a $70 savings. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Nordstrom Rack, this Nike Sportswear Club Hoodie costs just $20 in the pictured Dusty Cactus color. That's $11 cheaper than the best price we could find in any color at Amazon today. Shipping is free over $89 or you can pick the hoodie up at your local store (depending on your location). The cotton-rich fleece hoodie features a drawstring hood, kangaroo pocket, and the classic Swoosh logo on the chest. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Cotton-rich fleece construction
- 80% cotton, 20% polyester blend
- Drawstring hood and kangaroo pocket
- Machine washable, tumble dry
- 27" length in size Medium
- Classic Swoosh logo on chest
This is a great price for the Hurley Men's Naturals Pullover at Dick's Sporting Goods. It's marked down to $13 in two different colors. You'd pay at least $30 for similar Hurley hoodies today at Amazon. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and stretch binding at the sleeves and waist. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit
- Moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric
- Cut-out and stitched natural panels for design detail
- Stretch binding at sleeves and waist
- Embroidered Hurley logo
- 61% cotton, 39% polyester, machine washable
If you wear a size XS or Medium in hoodies, this is a great price on the adidas Originals Adicolor hoodie. It's down to just $15, which is $45 cheaper than the best price we could find live on adidas today. It's available in Tech Olive only at this price and is made from a cotton and recycled polyester blend. Shipping is free over $49 and the deal ends on August 1. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit pullover hoodie
- 70% cotton, 30% recycled polyester fleece blend
- Drawcord-adjustable hood
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- Front kangaroo pocket
- adidas logo on chest
With promo code "DAYONE", these Nike Promina walking shoes drop to $32, down from $65 at Nike. The shoe's tall foam midsole and rocker outsole are designed for extra cushioning, and it's available in regular and extra wide fit. Shipping is free for Nike members on orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at Nike
- Tall foam midsole for extra cushioning
- Grooved rocker outsole for a smooth walking motion
- Made with at least 20% recycled content by weight
- Available in regular and extra wide fit
As part of Nike's Back to School Sale, you'll find deals on a large selection of Nike men's shoes. Even better, use promo code "DAYONE" to get an extra 25% off your order. Shipping is free for Nike members on orders of $50 or more. Coupon expires August 15. Shop Now at Nike
An extra 25% off with promo code "DAYONE" can be applied to drop the price to $67. That makes for a total savings of $43 off. Most of styles are going for the full $110. Buy Now at Nike
- Open-hole mesh upper for breathability
- Cushlon 3.0 foam cushioning with increased stack height vs. the Winflo 11
- Widened toe box for a roomier forefoot fit
At Nike, you'll find deals on a large selection of men's slides. Even better, use promo code "DAYONE" to get an extra 25% off your order, dropping the starting price to $21.73. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more for Nike members. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Nike
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