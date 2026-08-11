Nike’s Back to School Sale includes shoes, hoodies, joggers, jackets, and more for men, women, and kids. Use promo code “DAYONE” to take an extra 25% off eligible styles, including some items already on sale, like the Nike Dri-FIT One Biker Shorts for $22.97, down from $45 before code. The sale also includes select Dunk Low, Air Force 1, and Air Max Plus styles. Nike members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The coupon expires August 15. Shop Now at Nike