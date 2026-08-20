Woot's Netgear Router & Modem Deals cover a wide mix of networking gear, from single routers to whole-home mesh systems. Refurbished and factory reconditioned options like the NETGEAR Nighthawk 5-Stream AX5 WiFi 6 Router start at $39.99, while new Orbi mesh systems and Nighthawk routers are discounted off their reference prices, such as a 3-pack Orbi Tri-Band WiFi 6 Mesh system at $219.99. The sale spans budget range extenders up through higher-end multi-band mesh setups. This deal ends August 25. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/26/2026
Published 42 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Best Buy is discounting a range of TP-Link routers and whole-home mesh systems by up to 30% off. Pictured is the TP-Link Deco 7 BE3600 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 Whole Home Mesh Router System for $210 ($20 off).. Buy Now at Best Buy
Walmart offers the TP-Link Archer C54 AC1200 Dual Band WiFi Router for $15. The next lowest price is $65. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
This NETGEAR Nighthawk router is $50. That's $30 off its regular price of $80 and the lowest price we could find. It covers up to 1,500 sq. ft. and handles up to 20 devices at once, with WiFi 6 speeds up to 1.8 Gbps and four Ethernet ports for wired connections. It ships for free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Covers up to 1,500 sq. ft. of WiFi coverage
- Supports up to 20 connected devices
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 1.8 Gbps across dual bands
- Four 1 Gig Ethernet ports for wired connections
- WPA3 encryption with automatic firmware updates
- Setup and management through the free Nighthawk app
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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