eBay · 53 mins ago
Nerf Star Wars Chewbacca Blaster
$17 $40
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Hasbro via eBay.
  • fires two darts up to 75 feet
  • includes 6 darts
  • Model: 630509639342
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay Nerf
