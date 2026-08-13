Today only, the NearStream VM33 2K Wireless Streaming Camera, pictured here, is $150 off the regular price at B&H Photo. You'd pay of $500 for this wireless streaming camera at Amazon. It combines a 5MP sensor with 40x hybrid zoom and can stream in 1080p HD or 1440p QHD over Wi-Fi or USB-C. An 8-microphone array with 360° pickup and noise cancellation handles audio, and the built-in battery lasts up to 8 hours of streaming. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Streams video up to 1080p HD or 1440p QHD
- 40x hybrid zoom with 10x optical and 4x digital zoom
- 5MP CMOS image sensor
- USB-C output and microSD card slot for storage
- 8-microphone array with 360° audio pickup and noise cancellation
- Built-in battery rated for up to 8 hours of streaming
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This webcam is a reasonable pick for anyone who needs a basic 1080p camera for video calls or remote work without spending much on hardware. Apply coupon code "4ZEDQD5R" for a total savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in sliding privacy cover
- 1080p 30FPS video resolution
- Plug-and-play USB connection
- Auto light balance with smart IQ algorithm
- Integrated dual microphones for clear audio
- Model: C100
At eBay, get the refurb Logitech Rally Bar All-in-One 4K Video Bar for $2,069. It's the best price we could find by $230. The all-in-one video bar includes a motorized pan-and-tilt lens with 5x optical zoom and 4K resolution. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 4K Ultra HD resolution up to 3840 x 2160
- Motorized pan-and-tilt lens with 5x optical zoom
- RightSense technology for automatic framing
- Connects via USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, or Wi-Fi
- Measures 35.9" wide and weighs 15.6 lb.
Bag this Razer Kiyo V2 Streaming Webcam, currently $69.99, down from $149.99. This is a pretty significant low - it's $113 on Amazon and $150 elsewhere. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Records 4K video at 30 frames per second, or 1080p at 60 frames per second
- Sony STARVIS image sensor for clearer low-light video
- AI-powered auto-framing tracks movement automatically
- Ultra-wide-angle lens with built-in privacy cover
- Built-in microphone and universal pivoting mount
- Compatible with OBS, Xsplit, Discord, Zoom, and Teams
This 1080p webcam is a reasonable pick for remote workers or students who need a basic video upgrade over a built-in laptop camera without spending much. Apply coupon code "FWAST6MM" for a total savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in sliding privacy cover
- 1080p 30FPS video resolution
- Plug-and-play USB connection
- Auto light balance with smart IQ algorithm
- Integrated dual microphones for clear audio
- Model: C100
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
This 15.3" MacBook Air with the new M5 chip is $200 off at B&H Photo Video, bringing it to $1,499. That's the lowest price we could find. This model comes with 24GB of RAM. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 24GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD storage
- 15.3" Liquid Retina display with 2880 x 1864 resolution
- 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports and MagSafe 3 charging
This Panasonic Lumix S9 kit with the 18-40mm lens and camera bag is $400 off the regular price at B&H. The camera pairs a 24.2MP full-frame sensor with 6K30p video recording and 5-axis sensor-shift stabilization in a compact, lightweight body. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 24.2MP full-frame sensor
- 6K30p 4:2:0 10-bit video recording
- C4K/4K60p 4:2:2 10-bit video recording
- 3.0" 1.84m-dot tilt/free-angle touch LCD
- 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization
- ISO range of 100-51200
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