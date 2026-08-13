Today only, the NearStream VM33 2K Wireless Streaming Camera, pictured here, is $150 off the regular price at B&H Photo. You'd pay of $500 for this wireless streaming camera at Amazon. It combines a 5MP sensor with 40x hybrid zoom and can stream in 1080p HD or 1440p QHD over Wi-Fi or USB-C. An 8-microphone array with 360° pickup and noise cancellation handles audio, and the built-in battery lasts up to 8 hours of streaming. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video