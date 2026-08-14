Musician's Friend has marked down over 130 headphone models, spanning budget studio picks like the Sterling Audio S302 at $27.99 to premium open-back options like the Sennheiser HD 800 S. Open-box versions of higher-end Sennheiser models, including the HD 660 S 2 and MOMENTUM 4 Wireless, are available with an extra 10% savings on top of already reduced prices. Shoppers can also use code acc15 for 15% off orders of $99 or more on eligible accessories. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Studio, closed-back, and open-back headphone styles
- Brands include Sennheiser, TASCAM, Yamaha, Shure, AKG, and beyerdynamic
- Open-box and demo gear options at extra discounts
- Financing available on select premium models
- Prices starting under $20 up to premium studio headphones
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These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
Bone conduction headphones sit against your cheekbones rather than in or over your ears, leaving your ears open to hear ambient sound, which makes them a practical option for outdoor runs or cyclists who want to stay aware of traffic. Apply coupon code "A30VDTFB" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Open-ear design for situational awareness
- Integrated rear safety light for night visibility
- Adjustable silicone strap for secure, personalized fit
- Switchable Indoor and Outdoor audio modes
- IP66 sweatproof with 10-hour battery life
Best Buy has discounted a wide range of JBL headphones and earbuds, with prices starting at $29.95 for the Vibe Buds 2 noise cancelling earbuds. The sale spans true wireless earbuds as well as on-ear and over-ear models, many with active or adaptive noise cancelling, such as the Live 680NC on-ear headphones at $124.95. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes true wireless earbuds and on-ear and over-ear headphones
- Several models feature active or adaptive noise cancelling
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity across most models
- Prices range from about $30 to $125
- Multiple color options available on select styles
Sennheiser has discounted several headphone models across its lineup, including the Momentum and Accentum series. We've pictured the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wiireless Headphones for $59.95 (pictured, $70 off). Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sennheiser
Musician's Friend is discounting demo gear across guitars, drums, keyboards, and studio equipment, with savings reaching up to $750. We've pictured the Epiphone Firebird Electric Guitar for $699 ($100 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Demo units across guitars, drums, keyboards, and pro audio gear
- 659 items included in the sale
- Discounts range from $5 to $750 off individual items
- Brands include Gibson, Fender, Martin, Epiphone, PRS, DW, and Yamaha
- Some items offer an additional discount applied in cart
- Monthly financing available on select items
Musician's Friend is offering discounts across more than 1,300 band and orchestra items, from student instruments to professional gear. The Jupiter JEP1020 Performance Series 4-Valve Euphonium drops to $2,499, down from $3,799, while the King 1135W Series 3-Valve Tuba is $6,139, down from $7,139. Marching percussion, string instrument outfits, and accessories like cases and carriers are also included, with some accessories getting an extra 15% off orders of $99 or more using code "acc15". Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Over 1,300 items included across band and orchestra gear
- Discounts on saxophones, trumpets, French horns, and tubas
- Marching percussion including snare, tenor, and bass drums with carriers
- String instrument outfits available including violins, cellos, and basses
- Open-box options offer additional savings on select instruments
- Some accessories get an extra 15% off $99+ with code acc15
Musician's Friend has amplifier deals spanning guitar combos, bass amps, and speaker cabinets from brands like Fender, MESA/Boogie, Blackstar, and EVH. A Fender Limited-Edition '65 Princeton Bordeaux Reserve combo (pictured) is $300 off at $1,379.99, while smaller options like the Rogue G-10 combo amp run $59.99. The sale also includes demo units from MESA/Boogie and Darkglass with extra percentage-based savings applied in cart. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Guitar and bass combo amps, amp heads, and speaker cabinets included
- Brands include Fender, MESA/Boogie, Blackstar, EVH, BOSS, and Ampeg
- Tube and solid-state models available
- Wattages range from battery-powered mini amps to 1,000W bass heads
- Includes portable, wireless, and headphone amp options
- Some items offered as demo gear with additional in-cart savings
Musician's Friend has a wide range of guitar effects pedals discounted, including brands like MXR, Electro-Harmonix, BOSS, DigiTech, and Line 6. We've pictured the MXR M66S Classic Overdrive for $59.99 ($15 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Guitar effects pedals from brands like MXR, Electro-Harmonix, BOSS, DigiTech, and Line 6
- Includes overdrive, distortion, delay, reverb, pitch-shifting, and multi-effects pedals
- Pedalboards and footswitch accessories also included
- Discounts range from about $6 up to $150 off select pedals
- Some listings marked as demo gear or closeout deals
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