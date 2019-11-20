Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 18 mins ago
Mr. Heater Portable Buddy Propane Heater
$62 $90
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • radiant heater
  • heats areas up to 225 sq. ft.
  • 2 heat settings (4,000 or 9,000 BTU)
  • requires a 1-lb. or 20-lb. propane tank (not included)
  • Model: MH9BX
