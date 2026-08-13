This promotion offers a free 20-oz. Mountain Dew Baja Blast the day after an MLB player hits a home run of at least 420 feet. Registration is required, and the reward can be redeemed at qualifying MLB stadiums for up to $10 in value or at participating retailers for up to $4 in value. Shoppers can redeem up to five free drinks total before the program ends on September 27, 2026, or once 500,000 redemptions are reached, whichever comes first. Shop Now at Baja Blast Home Runs