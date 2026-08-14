Ace Hardware offers a free Milwaukee M18 RedLithium XC 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Pack with the purchase of select Milwaukee M18 tools and outdoor power equipment. That's a $169 value. Add a qualifying tool and the battery to your cart. (We've linked you to a page containing the eligible tools. The battery giveaway appears as a note in your cart when you add an eligible tool. Charger is not included, so you need to either have one already or buy one separately. Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP. (It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware