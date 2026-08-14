Ace Hardware is taking up to 25% off select EGO tools and outdoor power equipment. The sale spans lawn mowers, leaf blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, batteries, and other cordless lawn and garden gear. We've seen discounts on EGO Power+ equipment and kits that bundle tools with batteries and chargers. Ace Rewards members may qualify for free delivery on orders of $50 or more, depending on ZIP. (It's free to join.) Sale ends September 10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Cordless string trimmers, chainsaws, lawn mowers, blowers, and edgers included
- Many kits include a 56V battery and charger
- Self-propelled mower options with 6.0 Ah and 7.5 Ah batteries
- Chainsaw models available as kits or tool-only
- Portable power inverters and a generator included in the sale
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Expires 9/10/2026
Published 18 min ago
At Amazon, get this 16" Undercarriage Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment for $25. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pressure washer attachment. It works as both a chassis washer for cars, trucks, and RVs and a water broom for flat surfaces like driveways and patios, and it comes with four extension wands, including a flexible curved option for reaching under vehicles. The attachment handles up to 4,000 PSI and fits most gas and electric pressure washers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16" wide cleaning head with 4 spray nozzles
- Includes 4 extension wands, including a 10.5" flexible curved wand and three 14" straight wands
- Rated for up to 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick coupling fittings compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers
- Doubles as a water broom for cleaning flat surfaces like driveways and patios
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Generators & Solar Power sale covers a wide range of backup power gear, from compact power banks to full-size gas and dual fuel generators. Some items, like the Runhood SOLARSERI100B Solar Panel, are marked down 76% off their reference price, while an Arkpax Titan Cold-Proof Power Station Bundle is 58% off. The sale spans solar panels, inverters, and power stations from brands like ACOPOWER, Green Power America, and Champion Power. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Portable power stations ranging from small power banks to large solar generators
- Solar panels available in various wattages, including foldable and bifacial designs
- Gas, dual fuel, and tri fuel portable generators included
- Reference prices shown for comparison on most items
At Amazon, get this 2-Gallon Electric Weed Sprayer for $29 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It runs on a rechargeable battery for up to 3 hours per charge, eliminating the need for manual pumping, and includes 5 interchangeable nozzles for different spray patterns. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-gallon (8-liter) tank capacity
- 7.4V motor with rechargeable 3000mAh battery
- Up to 3 hours of continuous spraying per charge
- Includes 5 interchangeable spray nozzles
- 3.6-foot hose with adjustable shoulder strap
- Transparent tank for monitoring liquid level
At Ace Hardware, this Aquaphalt 6.0 asphalt and concrete patch is $55.24, down from $64.99. It's the lowest price we could find. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the naturally hefty shipping fee for such a product. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Covers repairs 1" in depth or greater
- Premixed formula, just add water
- Solvent-free and environmentally friendly
- Sets immediately, even in wet or cold conditions
- Can be sealed or painted 24 hours after installation
- 3.5-gal. container size
Ace Hardware's Christmas in July sale spans holiday decor, like a 7-1/2 ft. pencil Christmas tree for $299.99, alongside power tools and outdoor gear. Ace Rewards members can find extra savings on cordless tools, such as $80 off a DEWALT 20V MAX drill/driver kit, bringing it to $179. The sale also covers ladders, pressure washers, and lawn care products. We've pictured the Holiday Bright Lights 7-1/2' Easton Spruce Christmas Tree fr $350 ($50 off). Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP. (It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Includes Christmas trees, lights, and holiday decor
- Power tools from Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Craftsman
- Outdoor gear including ladders, pressure washers, and canopies
- Lawn and garden items such as fertilizer and weed killer
- Ace Rewards Exclusive discounts on select cordless tools
This Celebrations LED Infinity Christmas Tree is $89.99, down from $139.99 at Ace Hardware. Shipping is free for Ace Rewards members. Pickup is also available. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Stands 30" tall
- Infinity Christmas tree design with LED lights
- UL Listed for safety
- Suitable for indoor or outdoor use
- Plug-in power source
- Constant light setting
Ace Hardware offers the Organize-it Miniature Storage Bin for $2.50 (58% off). Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (it's free to join). Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- measures 5.5" x 6.5" x 6.5"
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